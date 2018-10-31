Gujarat High Court Announces Grade 4 Vacancies; Application Starts Tomorrow

High Court of Gujarat has released a recruitment notification for 1,149 Grade IV posts. The vacancy has been announced for candidates who have passed matriculation from a recognized board of education. A written examination will be conducted for selection of candidates for recruitment on the vacancies. The job location will be in Gujarat.

The application process will begin on November 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm and end on November 30, 2018 at 11:55 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for this recruitment must have passed 10th or Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) from a recognized board of education.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 33 years.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment on www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in or www.hc-ojas.guj.nic.in.

General candidates have to pay Rs. 300 and SC/ST/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 150 as application fee through SBI e-Pay.

Selection Process

Candidates who successfully apply for the exam will have to appear for a written exam. The difficulty-level of the exam will be of matriculation level. Candidates will be selected for recruitment on the basis of performance in the written examination.

