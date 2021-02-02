Gujarat Public Service Commission Reschedules Class I, II Mains Exam

GPSC Class 1 and 2 main exam dates have been rescheduled.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has rescheduled the Class I and II main exam to March 9, 12 and 14. These exams were earlier scheduled to be held on February 14, 16 and 18.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that many district administrations have canceled leaves granted to all the employees in view of upcoming local bodies elections," the Gujarat Public Service Commission Chairman has tweeted.

Advt No. 10/2019-20 :



"Considering this fact and taking in view the representations made, the Commission has decided to shift the forthcoming Class I & II mains to 9-12-14 March, 2021 instead of earlier declared 14-16-18 February 2021. Exams scheduled on 14 March will be held now on 11 April," he has added.

In another related development, the Commission will conduct exam for filling posts in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The minimum educational qualification required to apply for this job is graduation in various courses like medicine, engineering and others.

