Goa: Jobs Announced In Higher Education, Medical College, Other Departments

Goa PSC notifies jobs. Registration deadline is May 28

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has notified jobs in dental college, medical college, directorate of health services, captain of ports department, directorate of higher education. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission. The deadline for submission of the forms is May 28.

Apply Online

Job Details, Eligibility Criteria

Knowledge of Konkani is one of the compulsory criteria for these posts whereas knowledge of Marathi is an option. "In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do," the Commission has said.

Vacancy Details

Lecturers in Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge: 2 posts in Goa Dental College and Hospital

Lecturer in Medicine: 1 post in Goa Medical College

Senior Surgeon: 2 posts in Directorate of Health Services

Junior Pathologist: 1 post

Incharge Marine Slipway: 1 post in Captain of Ports Department

Deputy Hydrographic Surveyor: 1 post

College Director of Physical Education in Government College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Sanquelim Goa: 1 post

Librarian in Goa College of Home Science: 1 post

Assistant Professor in Environmental Studies in Government Colleges: 2 posts

Click here for more Jobs News