Goa: Jobs Announced In Higher Education, Medical College, Other Departments

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has notified jobs in dental college, medical college, directorate of health services, captain of ports department, directorate of higher education. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission. The deadline for submission of the forms is May 28.
Job Details, Eligibility Criteria
Knowledge of Konkani is one of the compulsory criteria for these posts whereas knowledge of Marathi is an option. "In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do," the Commission has said.
Vacancy Details
- Lecturers in Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge: 2 posts in Goa Dental College and Hospital
- Lecturer in Medicine: 1 post in Goa Medical College
- Senior Surgeon: 2 posts in Directorate of Health Services
- Junior Pathologist: 1 post
- Incharge Marine Slipway: 1 post in Captain of Ports Department
- Deputy Hydrographic Surveyor: 1 post
- College Director of Physical Education in Government College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Sanquelim Goa: 1 post
- Librarian in Goa College of Home Science: 1 post
- Assistant Professor in Environmental Studies in Government Colleges: 2 posts
