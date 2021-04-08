Gujarat Public Service Commission Postpones Prelims Exams Scheduled In April

GPSC exams scheduled in April have been postponed

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed all the preliminary exams scheduled in April in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The Commission has said the exams will be held later.

"In view of constant representations by the candidates about their inconvenience to write exams, the GPSC has postponed all the prelim exams scheduled in April. The commission would conduct examinations of Advt No 27 Mains & 112/19-20 and 41 & 42/20-21 once corona exits completely," Dinesh Dasa, Chairman GPSC has tweeted.

In view of constant representations by the candidates about their inconvenience to write exams, the GPSC has postponed all the prelim exams scheduled in April. The commission would conduct examinations of Advt No 27 Mains & 112/19-20 and 41 & 42/20-21 once corona exits completely — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) April 8, 2021

"I appreciate the sincerity & commitment of GPSC staff and entire exam machinery who are ready to conduct exams in challenging time so that those who are not in job get it earliest. I render my apology to sincere candidates who have been preparing for exams for last many months," he has said in another tweet.

I appreciate the sincerity & commitment of GPSC staff and entire exam machinery who are ready to conduct exams in challenging time so that those who are not in job get it earliest. I render my apology to sincere candidates who have been preparing for exams for last many months. pic.twitter.com/mks1lqJsY7 — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) April 8, 2021

The Commission had recently announced to fill oevr 1,200 vacancies in various departments. It had recently completed the Class I and II main exam. The Commission had notified to fill 1,000 Medical Officer posts in the Gujarat Medical Service. It had scheduled the written exam on September 7.

Click here for more Jobs News