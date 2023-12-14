Government Medical Institute Hiring For Various Faculty Positions, Salary Up to Rs 2.20 Lakh

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: The maximum age limit for applicants is 50 years.

Lucknow-based Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is currently inviting applications for various faculty positions. The recruitment initiative aims to fill 95 vacant roles, including professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professors across different departments. The maximum age limit for applicants is 50 years. Exceptionally qualified candidates may be granted age relaxation at the discretion of the selection committee, within the upper limit specified by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

Assistant Professor: Rs 1,01,500 to Rs 1,67,400

Associate Professor: Rs 1,38,300 to Rs 2,09,200

Additional Professor: Rs 1,48,200 to Rs 2,11,400

Professor: Rs 1,68,900 to Rs 2,20,400



Check the detailed notification here

Government servants and candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes will receive age relaxation in accordance with Uttar Pradesh Government rules. However, certain categories, such as non-permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh among SC, ST, OBC, dependents of freedom fighters, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and women candidates, will not benefit from reservation/age relaxation and will be treated as General Category candidates.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates must submit a certificate from the competent authority of the UP Government, and if no EWS candidate is suitable, candidates in the UR category will be considered. Reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) will be as per UP Government rules. Applicants may also be considered for contractual or deputation appointments.

Incomplete applications, including missing fees, caste certificates, experience documentation, or NMC registration certificates, will be rejected. Advanced applications are accepted, but candidates must provide a copy through proper channels or a 'no objection certificate' from the current employer before or on the interview date. Exceptionally qualified candidates may be considered for advance increments based on the Selection Committee's recommendation.

Application forms can be downloaded from the institute's website, sgpgims.org.in, and a non-refundable demand draft must be attached as an application fee. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,000, while for OBC/SC/ST/PwD/EWS applicants, it is Rs 1,000. For overseas candidates, the fee is US $100 or equivalent foreign currency. Candidates should write their name on the back of the draft. The institute will not be responsible if any candidate's application is rejected due to incomplete or faulty information provided online.

Three testimonials/reference letters related to the advertisement must be attached to the hard copy of the application, along with documentary proof of claimed experience. Candidates will be informed of the interview date via email, and original documents will be verified during the interview. Meeting eligibility criteria does not guarantee appointment, and no TA/DA will be provided for attending interviews. Only eligible candidates will be called for a personal interview, and Skype/digital interviews may be permitted upon request, acknowledging the inherent risks of technology failure. The appointment is subject to certification of medical fitness by the institute's medical board.