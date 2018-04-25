Google Jobs Search Launched In India; Know How It Works

With job postings spread across websites, newspapers and notice boards, finding the right job opportunity can be challenging and most times, it's not always easy to find openings that fit perfectly with your unique needs and skills. As a result, according to Achint Srivastava, Software Engineering Lead, Search Engineering Team, Google, many people seeking employment feel like they can't find what they're looking for, or end up applying to roles that aren't exactly meant for them.
Pleasure meeting all the partners who have collaborated to create the unique #JobSearch@GoogleIndia Will go a long way in making job search easy & simple for both white & blue collar employees. Future: Find your right job online. pic.twitter.com/BM9uzd8Pak- Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 24, 2018
Mr. Srivastava also said in a blog post that India's online job market is showing healthy growth -- by 2020, 63 percent of people are slated to access online job postings and this was also reflected in Google Search trends in Q4 of 2017, it saw a jump of more than 45 percent in jobs search queries compared to the previous year.
A job you are looking for, is looking to hire. SMBs across the country are seeking talent & creating new opportunities for job seekers. #JobSearchpic.twitter.com/GJcvOTuS3a- Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 24, 2018
According to google, more than 50 percent of job-related queries in India are originating from mobile -- these mobile-based queries are up nearly 90 percent year on year -- which is unsurprising in a country where the majority of Internet users are getting online from their smartphones.
"With this new experience, we aim to connect Indians to numerous opportunities across the country. No matter who you are or what kind of job you're looking for, it will now be easier to find job postings that match your needs and skills," said Mr. Srivastava.
Google is working with a number of organizations from across the industry to bring the most comprehensive listing of jobs - including Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs, and Wisdomjobs.
This means a user will see job postings relevant to that person from multiple sites, including others from company websites as soon as they're up.
Job search on Google currently has over a million listings across job types and industries from over ninety thousand employers in the country, said the blog.
Google Jobs Search: How it works
1. Users can access this experience in English on the Search app in Android and iOS operating systems.
2. Job seekers can use filters like location, type and the field in which they want a job to narrow down the results.
The search has officially begun. Achint Shrivastava is now on stage, giving a live demo of how to find your dream job. #JobSearchpic.twitter.com/DQRH668yNr- Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 24, 2018
3. The experience lets the job seekers, search, save the listings, share them and even sign up for alerts.
Find a job that fits the job description you have in mind. Use #JobSearch, to get useful, accurate and relevant information, based on what you search. pic.twitter.com/vwO5PKGsnU- Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 24, 2018
4. The IT major also released open documentation, which will assist organisations to make their job openings discoverable on Search.
The perfect job is right around the corner - literally. Find a gig closer to home by adding ETA, location and distance filters, on #JobSearch. pic.twitter.com/aB7uwAlnx3- Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 24, 2018
5. Within this search experience on Google, a candidate may access detailed information about each job, so that a candidate can hone in on opportunities relating to their specific skills.
Don’t have the time to read the job description of your dream job right now? Save it, and get back to it later in the day, with #JobSearch. pic.twitter.com/QkPgNQ4cf3- Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 24, 2018
6. The candidates will be able to visualise comprehensive information about the posting, including job title, location, whether it's full-time, part-time or an internship, and more.
Jobs Search launches in India! @GoogleIndiapic.twitter.com/x4A3eQq6eB- Rajan Anandan (@RajanAnandan) April 24, 2018
7. To ensure even more jobs are listed over time, according to google, the company has published open documentation for all third-party job search platforms and direct employers, big or small, for making their job openings discoverable in this new search experience.
