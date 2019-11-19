FSSAI Releases Score Card For Various Exams. Direct Link Here

FSSAI result 2019: The FSSAI score card has been released at fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI score card 2019: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or FSSAI conducted the computer based test examination from July 24, 2019 to July 26, 2019 for 13 categories posts including Assistant and Assistant Director posts. The FSSAI result of the successful candidates has been made available on the Authority website on November 15, 2019. Today, the FSSAI has released a link for Individual score card of the candidates on FSSAI on website which will be active till December 4, 2019. The FSSAI score card has been released at fssai.gov.in.

Apart from Assistant Director and Assistant, this FSSAI recruitment being organised for Assistant Director (Technical), Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant Grade - I, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Assistant Manager (IT), IT Assistant, Deputy Manager, and Assistant Manager posts.

Candidates may check their CBT score by logging their credentials in the portal.

FSSAI score card direct link

FSSAI result 2019: CBT results for various posts

