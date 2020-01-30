FCI Warns Of Fake Job Notice

FCI notifies recruitment on its official website and also in Employment Newspaper.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has warned candidates of fake recruitment notification. The FCI has released a notice regarding a fake job notice with advertisement number No. 01/2020 that notifies of JE, steno, typist and assistant recruitment.

"It has come to the notice of Food Corporation of India (FCI) that unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/ General Public through fake recruitment advertisements/ call letters/ appointment letters/ fictitious messages in the name securing jobs in the Food Corporation of India," reads the notice citing two leading news portals that have posted the job notice.

The fake job notice has the official logo of the FCI, making it difficult to discern from the original notice. New job seekers can get cheated easily.

Candidates should always check the website link to check the authenticity of a job notice. Government websites are always hosted on NIC platform.

FCI notifies recruitment on its official website and also in Employment Newspaper which is released weekly.

"This is to inform the General Public that the ongoing recruitment process of FCI is conducted through online mode of examination conducted by the Corporation only through its official website www.fci.gov.in and the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in National/Local Newspapers, including Employment News," the notice released by FCI reads.

Click here for more Jobs News