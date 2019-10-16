ESIC Releases Skill Test Admit Card For Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment

ESIC has released admit card for UDC, Stenographer skill test

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the skill test admit card for recruitment of Stenographer and Upper Division Clerk (UDC). The skill test will be held on October 20, 2019. Candidates who have been selected to appear for the Skill Test can download their admit card form the ESIC website. The admit cards will be available for download till the date of the skill test.

The skill test for the post of UDC will be conducted in three shifts while the skill test for Stenographer post will be conducted in one shift only.

ESIC Skill Test Admit Card Direct Link

"As notified vide notice dated 01.10.2019 the common candidates who are shortlisted for Skill Tests for both the posts of UDC & Steno in same or different regions shall be admitted & examined for both the posts in the Region in which they are shortlisted for the post of Steno," read ESIC notice on UDC, Stenographer Skill Test.

Candidates should note that ESIC will not entertain any request for change in exam venue or date under any circumstance.

For the post of UDC, only Computer Skill Test of 50 minutes, while for the post of Stenographer in addition to the Computer Skill Test (of 50 minutes duration), a stenography test of 10 minutes duration will also be conducted.

ESIC, in March this year, had advertised 131 UDC vacancies, and 20 Stenographer vacancies.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.