DRDO To Begin Application Process For Research Fellowship At ADE On This Date

DRDO will begin application for research fellowship at ADE next week

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin the online registration process for Walk-In Interview for award of Research Fellowships available with Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) on September 30, 2019. The last date to register for the Walk-In interview process is October 20, 2019. There is one vacancy for Research Associate (RA) in Material Science/ Mechanical discipline and there are nine vacancies for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in various disciplines.

The date for RA interview is November 6, 2019. The interview for JRF posts will be held on November 5 and November 6.

For RA post, applicant should have a PhD degree or ME/M.Tech. with relevant experience of three years. For JRF post, applicant should either have BE/B.Tech. degree with valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech. degree with first division at both graduate and post graduate level.

The upper age limit for RA post is 35 years and for JRF post is 28 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Eligible candidates can apply for the walk-in interview through the Recruitment and Assessment Center (RAC), DRDO, website: 'rac.gov.in'. Only those candidates who apply through the online entry will be allowed entry into the ADE campus for the walk-in interview process.

For JRF selection, there may be a screening test on November 5 to short list candidates for interview depending on number of candidates appearing. Also, interview may continue on the next day and candidates are requested to plan accordingly.

For RA Selection interview on November 6, candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on factors like meeting the qualifying requirements, merit, relevance of experience etc.

The duration of the JRF is two years and extendable as per rules. The RA fellowship is for two years.

