DRDO Invites Applications For Apprenticeship In DMRL, Hyderabad

DRDO-DMRL apprenticeship: Application forms available at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for one-year ITI apprenticeship at Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad. Apprenticeship is available in fitter, turner, machinist, welder, electrician, electronics, book binder and computer operator and programming assistant disciplines. A total of 30 vacancies will be filled.

Application Form

Application forms are available on the official website of DRDO. Candidates have to fill the forms and submit it along with scanned copies of required certificates/testimonials of 10th Class, ITI, community certificate to the e-mail ID admin@dmrl.drdo.in on or before March 31.

"In the subject line of the email "Application for Apprentices- (Trade)" should be written. For example, candidates applying for Fitter should mention "Application for Apprentices- Fitter" in the subject line," the job notice released by the DRDO reads.

"Candidates passed ITI from NCVT and SCVT only are eligible and should pass the qualifying exam," the notice says about eligibility criteria.

"Candidates who have already undergone or who are currently undergoing Apprenticeship under Apprenticeship Act 1961 are not eligible to apply. Candidates with more than one year of work experience are not eligible to apply," it adds.

Candidates have to register on http://www.apprenticeshipindia.org/. The registration number has to be filled in the application forms.

