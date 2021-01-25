DRDO Invites Application For Apprenticeship At PXE, Chandipur

DRDO recruitment 2021: Apply for apprenticeship at PXE Chandipur

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application to engage apprentices in the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha. The apprenticeship training will be for one year. PXE, a premier organisation under DRDO, is engaged in dynamic test and evaluation of armament systems. Application forms are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the applications till February 27. Candidates have to send the scanned copies of the forms along with the required document through email to director@pxe.drdo.in.

A total of 62 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates who have passed in their respective courses in 2018, 2019 and 2020 can only apply.

Candidates for diploma apprentice must have registered their names at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal and candidates for ITI apprentice must have registered their names at National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal.

Candidates with post-graduation are not eligible to apply, the DRDO has mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more are also not eligible for being engaged as apprentice, the DRDO has added.

"Candidates will be selected strictly on merit basis. The selection board of PXE will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates," the DRDO says in the job notification.

