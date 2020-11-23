DRDO: Applications Invited To Fill 21 JRF, RA Posts In Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

DRDO recruitment 2020 for 21 JRF, RA posts.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill 21 positions of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Research Associates (RA) in Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL).

The last date for submission of the application form is January 2, 2021.

"Eligible candidates applications in specified proforma and along with scanned copies of required certificates/testimonials, Community Certificate or degrees may be sent to the e-mail ID admin@dmrl.drdo.in on or before 02.01.2021," DRDO has notified.

"Procedure (web-based/ in-person), time and data of interview for selection of candidates will be informed in due course by E-mail & SMS," it has added.

Candidates with BE or B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Materials Science, Materials Engineering and Materials Technology with first division are eligible for JRF.

Candidates with MSc in Physics and Chemistry with first division are eligible for JRF in Physics and Chemistry, respectively. For RA, candidates should have 3 years of work experience.

Candidates selected as JRF will receive Rs 31000 per month and those selected as Research Associate will receive Rs 54000.

JRF post is temporary and maximum tenure is five years. The initial tenure will be of two years and will subsequently be elevated to SRF for the remaining years subject to satisfactory performance to be assessed as per DRDO Guidelines.

Likewise, the RA post is temporary and maximum tenure is 2 years.

The age limit for JRF and RA is maximum of 28 years and 35 years, respectively. The age is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

