DRDO-ITR Chandipur Walk-In Interview On December 10, 11

DRDO-ITR Chandipur: Walk-in interview for JRF, RA on December 10-11

The walk-in interview for selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Research Associates (RA) in the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, Odisha will be held on December 10 and 11, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified.

The interview will be held in online mode through video conferencing.

The interview was notified in August, 2020.

A total of 4 posts, out of which 4 posts are for JRF, will be filled through this recruitment.

"The post of JRF is temporary and maximum tenure is 5 years. The initial tenure will be of 2 years and will subsequently elevated to SRF for the remaining 3 years subject to satisfactory performance to be assessed as per DRDO guidelines," the DRDO has mentioned in the official job notification.

The post of RA is temporary and the maximum tenure is 2 years.

"The selected candidates need to bring original certificates of proof of date of birth, mark sheet, GATE/ NET certificate, degree certificate, caste certificate (if applicable) and testimonials and a set of self-attested copies of verification," DRDO has also mentioned in the job notice.

