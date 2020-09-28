DRDO-Defence Food Research Laboratory Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

DRDO recruitment 2020: Graduate, Technician apprenticeship announced by DFRL.

The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a premier research organisation under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications from candidates for engagement as graduate and technician (diploma) apprentices. The apprenticeship is for one year and upon selection graduate apprentices will receive Rs 9,000 stipend per month and diploma apprentices will receive Rs 8,000 per month. Candidates with BE, BTech or Diploma in disciplines, as mentioned in the job notification, are eligible to apply.

Job Notification

A total of 15 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

The last date for submission of application is October 14. Candidates have to submit the application through e-mail only. The application form is available on the official website of DRDO. Candidates should retain a copy of the application form. "A copy of the duly filled form should also be brought along with complete bio-data on the date of interview," the job notification released by DFRL says.

Before applying for the job, candidates must register their names at mhrdnats.gov.in. Only those candidates who have completed their BE, BTech and Diploma courses in 2017, 2018 and 2019 can apply. Candidates with higher educational qualification can't apply and those who have cleared the qualifying exam earlier than 2017 are also not eligible to apply, the notification adds.

The interview will be held on November 13 at DFRL compound, Siddhartha Nagar, Mysore-570011. The reporting time for the interview is within 9 am to 9.30 am. Electronic items like mobile, smart phones, pen drives, laptops, camera, etc. strictly will not be allowed inside DFRL campus," the notification also reads.

Click here for more Jobs News