DRDO To Conclude Online Application Process For Technician Recruitment Today

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for technician recruitment today

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for 351 vacancies for the post of Technician 'A' (TECH 'A') under Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC) is today. Eligible candidates will be able to apply till 5:00 pm today for the advertised posts. DRDO is yet to announce the examination date.

The advertised vacancies are for various trades including Book Binder, Automobile, Carpenter, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), Draughtsman (Mechanical), DTP Operator and Electrician among others.

Any 10th pass candidate with a Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in a relevant trade is eligible for recruitment as Technician. Candidates should refer to the detailed advertisement for equivalent qualification.

Candidates with a higher qualification degree, i.e. M.Sc. or B.Tech. or B.E. or Ph.D. degree etc., as on crucial date of eligibility, will not be considered for the recruitment.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: How To Apply?

The application process involves the following steps -

Step 1 - Register on the DRDO website if not registered already.

Step 2 - Login using registered user id/email id and password created at the time of registration.

Step 3 - Click on 'New Application' and fill the application form. Make sure to provide all information correctly and check the details before submitting.

Step 4 - Pay application fee if applicable.

Step 5 - After submission of application form, click on 'Saved Application'. Check your Application Status, Application Details (like Post, Exam City, Uploaded Documents) and Activity of Pending application, successfully submitted application.

Step 6 - Save and take a print out of the submitted application form.

DRDO Technician Recruitment 2019 Application: Direct Link

