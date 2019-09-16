Naval Physical And Oceanographic Laboratory - DRDO Announces JRF Vacancy

DRDO recruitment 2019: NPOL, Kochi announces JRF recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has announced Junior Research Fellow (JRF) vacancy at Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi. There are 2 confirmed vacancies and 4 anticipated vacancies. There's one confirmed vacancy are in Electronics & Communication Engineering discipline and one in Computer Science & Engineering discipline. The 4 anticipated vacancies are one each in Mechanical Engineering, Oceanography, Physics, and Applied Chemistry/ Polymer Chemistry.

The walk-in interview for selection will be conducted from 9:00 am on October 20, 2019.

The candidate applying for the JRF vacancies must have qualified in NET or GATE exam. The upper age limit is 28 years as on the date of walk-in interview.

Candidates interested in this fellowship and fulfilling the required eligibility criteria are required to mail their one-page bio-data to 'mohiths@npol.drdo.in'.

The walk-in will be held on October 20 at the following address:

Bhavan's Varuna Vidyalaya

Naval Physical & Oeanographic Laboratory Campus

Thrikkakara P.O.

Kochi 682021

Candidates are required to produce all certificates/ testimonials/ Community certificate / valid GATE/NET Score card etc. in original at the time of walk-in interview. They must also bring a set of self-attested copies of all their testimonials/certificates and an ID proof (Voter's ID/ Aadhar card/ Pan card/ Driving License) in original along with one recent colour passport size photograph at the time of interview.

