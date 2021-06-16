Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Physical Measurement Test Begins On June 28

Delhi Police constable recruitment: A total of 67,740 candidates will appear for the test.

Delhi Police has scheduled the physical efficiency and measurement test for the selection of Constables from June 28. The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Physical Efficiency, Measurement Test

A total of 67,740 candidates will appear for the test.

"All candidates shortlisted for physical endurance and measurement test scheduled to be held from June 28 at Delhi are hereby informed that their scheduled for physical efficiency and measurement test with date and ground name has been uploaded on the website," the Delhi Police has said.

"Candidates are advised to see their physical efficiency and measurement test details and attend the test at 5 am on the date specified against roll number. The shortlisted candidates for physical efficiency and measurement test can download their admit card or admission certificate from the official website of Delhi Police which will be uploaded shortly," it has added.

"The guidelines regarding social distancing norms issued by the government from time to time in the present scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates will be implemented during the conduct of physical efficiency and measurement test. Appropriate precautionary measures will also be taken for fair and transparent conduct of the test without compromising on the safety of examiners and examinees. Candidates are required to adhere to the guidelines for social distancing, wearing mask and hygiene in their own interest," Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Recruitment, Delhi Police has said.

