DPS-Department Of Atomic Energy Invites Applications For Stenographer Post Online applications have been invited by the Directorate of Purchase & Stores, Department of Atomic Energy for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer in grade 2 and 3.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT DAE Recruitment 2018 For Stenographer Post New Delhi: Online applications have been invited by the Directorate of Purchase & Stores, Department of Atomic Energy for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer in grade 2 and 3. Recruitment is also open for Junior purchase assistant/ junior storekeeper for Ex-servicemen and for differently abled person. A total of 6 vacancies are available for stenographer posts. 'Online applications are invited for the following Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts from eligible candidates for filling up the vacancies in DPS, Mumbai and other Regional Units of DPS all over India,' reads the official notification.



Candidates with 10th pass qualification and in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible for the post. For grade 2 post, the applicant must have Speed of 100 w.p.m in English Shorthand and 45 w.p.m. in English typing. Speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography and typing speed in English of 30 w.p.m is required for grade 3 post.



For other posts under special recruitment drive, applicant must be graduate and in the age group of 18-27 years.



'Selection will be made on the basis of initial screening and then qualifying in the following competitive examination. After scrutiny of applications, eligible candidates will be issued with admit card to appear in the Competitive Written Examination. Examination will be held at Mumbai. Details of venues for the written examination will be notified later on this web site. Those who qualify in the Written Examination/ Skill Test will have to appear for document verification in Mumbai,' clarifies the recruiting body about the selection process.



Candidates shall have to apply online. The last date for submission of applications is 16 April 2018.



Click here for more



Online applications have been invited by the Directorate of Purchase & Stores, Department of Atomic Energy for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer in grade 2 and 3. Recruitment is also open for Junior purchase assistant/ junior storekeeper for Ex-servicemen and for differently abled person. A total of 6 vacancies are available for stenographer posts. 'Online applications are invited for the following Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts from eligible candidates for filling up the vacancies in DPS, Mumbai and other Regional Units of DPS all over India,' reads the official notification.Candidates with 10th pass qualification and in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible for the post. For grade 2 post, the applicant must have Speed of 100 w.p.m in English Shorthand and 45 w.p.m. in English typing. Speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography and typing speed in English of 30 w.p.m is required for grade 3 post.For other posts under special recruitment drive, applicant must be graduate and in the age group of 18-27 years.'Selection will be made on the basis of initial screening and then qualifying in the following competitive examination. After scrutiny of applications, eligible candidates will be issued with admit card to appear in the Competitive Written Examination. Examination will be held at Mumbai. Details of venues for the written examination will be notified later on this web site. Those who qualify in the Written Examination/ Skill Test will have to appear for document verification in Mumbai,' clarifies the recruiting body about the selection process. Candidates shall have to apply online. The last date for submission of applications is 16 April 2018.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News