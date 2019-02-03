Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi: Vacancies Announced For Scientist B, RA, SRF

CPCB Recruitment 2019 For 20 Scientist, RA, SRF Posts

The Central Pollution Control Board has announced walk in interview for Scientist B post, research associates and senior research fellowships. The interview will be held on 13-14 February for a total of 20 posts. While all the posts are in Delhi, there are few vacancies in Scientist B post at Lucknow and Kolkata as well. "The following contractual posts are available under the following projects executed by CPCB. The projects are funded by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under Namami Gange programme on River Ganga," reads the job notice.

Candidates with PhD in Science or Engineering are eligible for Research Associates. M.Tech candidates are also eligible only if they have minimum 3 years of work experience. A total of 10 research associate posts have been notified, however "Number of posts for RA-I, RA-II & RA-III shall be decided by competent Authority based on suitability of candidates," said the Board.

Candidates with Master degree in Engineering/ Technology & Science with 3 years of experience can appear for the interview for Scientist B post. Age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years.

Candidates with postgraduate degree in Chemistry, Environmental Science, GIS and Remote Sensing who have NET/ GATE qualification can appear for the SRF interview. Engineering graduates with NET/ GATE qualification and 2 years of work experience can appear for the post, as well.

The interview will be held at Central Pollution Control Board, Parivesh Bhawan, East Arjun Nagar, Near Karkardooma Court, Delhi110032. Candidates have to carry self attested one set photocopies of all degree/ academic qualification certificates.

