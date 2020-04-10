Job Exams To Prepare For During Lockdown Period

Candidates who are preparing for job exams should make use of this time properly.

During the COVID-19 lockdown period, job seekers and freshers can prepare for forthcoming exams. This time should be properly utilised to practice for the recruitment exams that are expected to be announced after the lockdown is over. Many exams including those conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been put on hold and are expected to resume after the lockdown period is over.

Here's a list of exams that every job seeker should start preparing for.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Since UPSC has not made any announcement regarding change of Civil Services exam date, candidates should prepare accordingly. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 31.

Exam related information and resources can be found at upsc.gov.in

SSC CHSL : The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Class 12 pass candidates are eligible to sit in this exam.

: The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Class 12 pass candidates are eligible to sit in this exam. SSC CGL : The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam sees a footfall of over 25 lakh candidates every year. This is one of the biggest recruitment exams of the country for which graduates are eligible.

: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam sees a footfall of over 25 lakh candidates every year. This is one of the biggest recruitment exams of the country for which graduates are eligible. SSC JE : Junior engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) are selected for appointment to various ministries and departments on the basis of written exams.

: Junior engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) are selected for appointment to various ministries and departments on the basis of written exams. SSC Stenographer : This is another big exam for class 12 pass candidates. Through this exam SSC selects candidates for recruitment to Stenographer Grade 'C' (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade 'D' (Group 'C') for various Ministries/ Departments.

: This is another big exam for class 12 pass candidates. Through this exam SSC selects candidates for recruitment to Stenographer Grade 'C' (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade 'D' (Group 'C') for various Ministries/ Departments. SSC MTS : Through this exam SSC selects class 10 pass candidates for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

: Through this exam SSC selects class 10 pass candidates for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts. SSC SI, ASI exam: SSC conducts this exam for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Graduates are eligible to appear in this exam.

Exam related information and resources can be found at ssc.nic.in

Various other exams have either been postponed or are expected to begin after lockdown is over. Candidates should visit the official websites of the organisations for updates on the exam dates.

