CISF To Fill 519 Vacancies Through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018

CISF To Fill 519 Vacancies Through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification for the recruitment of 519 Sub-Inspectors. Out of the 519 vacancies, 404 are for unreserved categories, 77 are for Scheduled Castes, and 38 are for Scheduled Tribes. Recruitment will be through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) against the recruitment year 2018.

The last date to submit application form is December 15, 2018. The applications are to be submitted to the zonal DIsG. All eligible candidates must submit their duly filled in application form (available on the official CISF website) to their respective Unit Commanders.

Eligibility Criteria

Only Constable/GD, Head Constable /GD, and Constable/Tradesmen who have completed 5 years regular service including the period of basic training in the grade or five years combined regular service as Constable/GD, Head Constable /GD, and Constable/Tradesmen as on August 1, 2018 are eligible to apply for this recruitment.

The candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university in India.

The upper age limit is 35 years as on August 1, 2018. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/St candidates.

Eligible candidates will get only three chances to compete in the LDCE.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve five stages - Checking of service records, Written Examination, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, and Detailed Medical Examination.

