CGPSC State Service Notification 2018 Released @ Psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Here

The CGPSC has now announced a vacancy of 160 posts in its state services.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission or CGPSC has released the state service examination notification. The CGPSC notification is available on the official website of the commission, psc.cg.gov.in. According to the Commission, the CGPSC state services prelims exam will be held on February 17, 2019. It has also said the mains examinations will be held in June, 2019. The online registration for this recruitment will be done on the official website from December 7, 2018 to January 1, 2019.

More details on the jobs and qualifications regarding this recruitment can be accessed from the official website.

Check the official CGPSC state services notification here: click here

CGPSC State Services Notification: Important Dates

Keep these dates in your diary if you are planning to apply for state service exam:

CGPSC state service notification released on: October 1, 2018

CGPSC state service online registration begins: December 7, 2018

CGPSC state service online registration ends: January 5, 2019

CGPSC state service prelims exam on: February 17, 2019

CGPSC state service main exams on: June 21, 22, 23 and 24 June, 2019

"The state services applications will be accepted through online mode only. The Commission will not accept any applications sent through mannual or post," said the notification.

