BSNL JAO 2017 Answer Key To Be Released This Week

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will release answer key for Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) exam. The exam was held on 5-6 November 2017. BSNL will release the provisional answer key on the official website within 10 November 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website. Candidates can also raise objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed specific time period and shall have to deposit fees of Rs 500 in order to submit their representations against the answer key.'BSNL shall display/provide the provisional question/answer key in the same portal after 03(three) working days of conducting Exam, for a stipulated period, wherein candidate shall be provided with a suitable format to submit their online grievances/queries on question/answer options only. BSNL shall charge Rs 500/- (Rupees Five hundred only) per question or per answer key and shall be paid through online mode i.e. Internet Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card only (non refundable and BSNL shall not refund the multiple charges, if paid, by any candidate for the purpose),' reads the official notification.