BSNL Cancels Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment For Reserved Categories

BSNL Recruitment 2019: BSNL has cancelled JTO recruitment for SC, ST, OBCs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has cancelled the recruitment notification for Junior Telecom Officer (Civil and Electrical). The telecom giant had notified approximately 198 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts under SRD for SC, ST and OBC category candidates. The recruitment was announced for candidates with a valid GATE 2019 score.

"Due to administrative reasons, it has been decided to cancel the notification No. 12-1/2018-Rectt. dated 30/01/2019 and close the recruitment process of Direct Recruitment of Junior Telecom Officer (Civil & Electrical) in BSNL from open market through valid GATE Score-2019 under SRD for SC, ST & OBC Candidates," reads the BSNL notice.

The application process for this recruitment was completed in February-March this year.

The JTO (T) (Junior Telecom Officer Telecom) is a Circle-based Cadre and the candidates are selected against the vacancies of a particular Circle. (The candidates are required to serve in that particular Circle until they are promoted to All India Cadre).

