Border Roads Organisation announces recruitment for General Reserve Engineer Force

Border Roads Organisation, Ministry of Defence has announced recruitment for General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). A total of 540 vacancies in multi skilled worker (driver engine static) trade have been notified officially for which only male candidates are eligible to apply. Candidates can fill and submit the applications available online at the official website bro.gov.in.

Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of physical efficiency test and practical test (trade test) which will be held at GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune - 411015.

"The selection is made strictly as per merit as per availability of vacancies; on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test /Practical Test as applicable to the particular trades / Written Examination," reads the job notification.

"The date of Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test (Trade Test) will be decided by Commandant, GREF Centre, Pune," the notice adds.

In case there's any written test, candidates should know that it will be objective / subjective in nature and will be bilingual (Hindi & English). Objective part will be OMR based, whereas subjective part has to be answered in the answer sheet. Marks obtained in the written test will only be considered for selection of candidates for further recruitment process.

