Bihar: Interview Dates For 64th Combined Competitive Exam Announced

BPSC has announced interview dates for the 64th combined competitive exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the interview dates for those candidates who were not included in the interview scheduled from December 1 to December 23. This second phase of the interview will be held from January 4 till February 10.

In total, 3799 candidates will appear for the interview which will be the final selection for recruitment to posts under 64th Bihar Combined Competitive exam.

These candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the main written exam which was held from July 12, 2019 to July 16, 2019.

The interviews will begin on December 1.

The Commission has asked candidates to carry important documents to the interview.

Meanwhile, the BPSC has already completed the registration procedure for the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive examination. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various departments and organizations under the Bihar state government. Candidates who qualify in this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam. This exam was earlier scheduled in June, however, the Commission didn't notify the exam maybe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many recruitment and entrance exams, nationwide, were postponed during March-August.

The preliminary exam will only have a General Studies paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks.

