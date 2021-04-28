Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment: 3,995 Qualify For Main Exam

BPSC has released the APO preliminary exam result.

The Assistant Prosecution Officer preliminary exam result has been declared and a total of 3,995 candidates have qualified in the exam, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified. A total of 19, 201 candidates had appeared. The exam consisted of two papers-- general studies and law. The Commission has also released the final answer keys of the exam.

BPSC Result

The exam was held on February 7 at 71 exam centres. The recruitment was announced on February 6, 2020. A total of 553 posts will be filled by the BPSC through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

The cut off marks for candidates belonging to unreserved male and female categories is 138.75 and 125, respectively.

The cut off marks for candidates belonging to EWS, EBC and SC categories is 78.75. The cut off marks for all other categories is above this.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. The main exam will have 7 papers. Candidates who qualify the main exam will appear for the interview, which will be of 100 marks.

The Commission has invited applications for filling 138 Assistant Audit Officer posts. Application forms will be available on the official till May 15. Candidates must be a graduate in Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics. Candidates with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, or CS qualifications can also apply for this post. The age of the candidates should be between 21-37 years as on August 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government rules, the Commission has said.

Click here for more Jobs News