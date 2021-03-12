Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Result Declared; Direct Link To Be Available Soon

Bihar STET 2019 result has been declared

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 result has been declared. The exam was held in September 2020. Candidates can check the Bihar STET result at www.bsebstet2019.in and http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As of now the result link has not been activated. However, the results have been declared by the Education Minister.

Bihar STET 2019 Result

The result has been released by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board and Sanjay Kumar Additional Chief Secretary Education were also present during the declaration of STET result.

The exam was held by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at Patna, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Purnea districts in three shifts in computer-based format.

