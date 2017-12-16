BELOP, Pune To Recruit For Engineers, Accounts Assistant Post; Know More

Accounts Assistant: Candidates must have obtained BCom degree with minimum 60% and must have one year post qualification experience. Candidate must also have knowledge of computers and must be able to MS Word and MS Excel.

Engineer: Vacancies are available for Computer Science, Electronics and Mechanical discipline. Candidates must have MCS/ BE/ BTech degree in first class. There is no experience required for this job.

Bharat Electronics Limited Optronic Devices Limited (BELOP) Pune has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment as Engineers and Accounts Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format (available online). 'The duly filled application format along with self attested certificates should be sent through post by super scribing on the envelope the name of post applied for to Asst. Manager - HR, BEL Optronic Devices Limited, EL-30, 'J' Block, Bhosari Industrial Area, Pune- 411 026. On or before 28.12.2017,' reads the official job notification.For both the posts, candidates shall have to appear for written test and/ or interview as per the rules set by the recruiting body.Applicants should note that, for the engineer post those candidates who are yet to obtain the qualifying degree should not apply.Interested and eligible candidates can apply latest by 28 December 2017.