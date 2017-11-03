BEL To Recruit For 24 Deputy Engineer Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad has invited job applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Deputy Engineer. A total of 24 posts are available out of which 18 are in Electronics discipline and the rest for Computer Science. Candidates with BE, B.Tech, B.Sc Engineering, AMIE in concerned discipline with minimum 2 years of experience are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for applicants is 27 years. Details regarding age relaxation norms can be found from the official website.Candidates belonging to general and OBC category must have obtained first class in the qualifying degree; it is a pass class for the candidates belonging to other categories. Candidates must have obtained the degree in Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering and Computer Engineering.BEL will select candidates on the basis of written test and interview. The written test will be held on 16 December. Interview dates will be announced later. 'Candidates are required to possess at least one valid e-mail id which is to be entered in the application form. Information pertaining to the written test/interview will be sent by e-mail only to the id that is furnished. BEL will not be responsible for bouncing of any e-mail sent to the candidate.'Candidates have to send hard copy of the documents and the excel sheet of their details (information in this regard can be found in the job notification).