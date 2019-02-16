BARC Scientific Officer (OCES/DGFS) 2019 Admit Card Released

BARC admit card released for OCES/DGFS 2019

BARC Admit Card: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released admit card for Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS) 2019. The admit cards are available on the official website and can be downloaded by logging into the students' dashboard using login id and password created at the time of application. The selection process is a two-step method which includes a screening test followed by interview of the shortlisted candidates.

The admit card has been released for the online screening test which will be conducted in March 2019.

BARC Scientific Officer Admit Card 2019: How to download?

Step one: Go to BARC website for entrance exams: http://www.barconlineexam.in.

Step two: Click on the category under which you have applied i.e. Engineering or Science.

Step three: In the next page, click on the admit card link. You will find it at the top of the page.

Step four: Login using your login id and password and download your admit card.

There will be a separate screening test for the disciplines (nine Engineering disciplines and five Science disciplines) which were listed in the official notification released by BARC.

