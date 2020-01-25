AYUSH Ministry Cautions Professionals On Recruitment Fraud

The Ministry of AYUSH has issued an advisory in connection to the recruitment fraud.

Fraudulent recruitment notices, for AYUSH professionals, are in circulation in social media platforms. The notifications, which look similar to government job notices, are being released by fraud agencies with misleading names that seem like government bodies. These agencies are taking payments or fees, from candidates, through online payment methods. These agencies are un-authorisedly using logo/ images belonging to the Government of India as well as fake address similar to that of the Ministry to mislead the people.

"The public in general and AYUSH professionals in particular are hereby cautioned that in recent past, some fraudulent/ suspicious advertisements for recruitment of AYUSH professionals have come up in the electronic media which seek to draw out payment in the form of "Registration Fees" etc. from gullible individuals," the Ministry said.

"The Ministry hereby cautions all concerned that the Ministry of AYUSH has no connection whatsoever to the aforesaid recruitment announcement by individuals / recruitment agencies who are misguiding job-seekers by promising them government positions," it added.

It has requested professionals to follow the formal procedures of recruitment prescribed by the Government of India.

Government job notifications are released in the official websites (which are hosted on the NIC/ gov.in platform) of the respective organisations.

