Jobs In Assam Secretariat For Graduates, 173 Vacancies Notified

Assam Secretariat recruitment 2020: Apply at https://sad.assam.gov.in/

Assam Secretariat has notified jobs for graduates who are registered in the employment exchange of the state. A total of 173 vacancies will be filled in the cadre of Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat (now Janata Bhawan) under Assam Secretariat Subordinate Service Rules, 1963 (as amended) in the scale of pay of PB-2 Rs. 14,000- 49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8700 p.m. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules, it has notified.

Application forms are available online at https://sad.assam.gov.in/ on or before August 31.

Candidates must be between 18-38 years of age and must have obtained minimum 45% marks in the graduation. The cut off marks in graduation for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories is 40% marks. Candidates should also have minimum six months Diploma or Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institute. "They must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent of any operating system like MS Windows, Linux, MAC etc.) such as Word Processor, Spread Sheet, presentation graphics, concept of database, internet and email," the Assam Secretariat has specified in the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and computer practical test. The written test would comprise questions from General English including General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude, theory knowledge of computer and Language Skills Test in Assamese or Bengali or Bodo or Alternative English. The exam will carry a total of 250 marks.

After the written test, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in a computer practical test and precis writing test to be held centrally in Guwahati. The exam will carry 100 marks in total.

