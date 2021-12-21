Assam Government Moves Bill For Recruitment Commissions For Class III, IV Posts

The bill was placed in the House by minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, on behalf of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government on Monday moved a bill for constituting direct recruitment commissions for appointments to Class III and Class IV posts in different establishments and offices under it.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commissions for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Bill, 2021, was placed in the House by Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Personnel department, on the first day of the Winter Session of the Assembly.

The bill seeks to provide for regulating the process of direct recruitment to Class III and IV posts which have similar eligibility requirements by holding a common selection test.

It will help in expediting the recruitment process and also curb expenditure.

Further, it will provide respite to aspiring candidates from applying and appearing in different recruitment tests for similar posts under different departments.

Two State Level Direct Recruitment Commissions will be notified under the bill for recruitment for all technical and non-technical posts of both the class III and IV, except certain posts or category of posts that may be excluded from its purview by the government.

The commissions would be able to conduct any part or the whole of the recruitment process themselves or through any other institution or agency as deemed to be competent with the approval of the government.

The bill will not require any expenditure from the consolidated fund of the state once it comes into force.

Another bill to amend the Assam Police Act, 2007, was also introduced in the House by Mr Patowary, on behalf of the chief minister who also holds Home and Political portfolio, among others.

The proposed Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to remove ambiguities in functioning of the State-level Police Accountability Commission vis-à-vis other constitutional and statutory authorities.

Among the amendments proposed is the deletion of certain categories from the explanation under the term ‘serious misconduct' with regards to complaints taken up the state-level accountability commission against any police personnel.

Allegations of arrest or detention without due process of law, forceful deprivation of a person of his rightful ownership or possession of property, blackmail or extortion, and non-registration of FIR against police personnel will be omitted from the definition of ‘serious misconduct', as per the bill.

Any willful breach or neglect by a police officer of any law, rule, regulation which adversely affects the rights of any member of the public, excluding what is defined as ‘serious misconduct', will fall under the ‘misconduct' category in the context of the amendments proposed.

The Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Posts in Services) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was also introduced in the Assembly by Minister for Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Ranoj Pegu.

The bill proposes to allow every establishment to prepare and notify the roster for each cadre equivalent to the number of post with the approval of the senior-most secretary of the Administrative department concerned.

The amendment is required so that all Administrative departments can notify the roster registers from their end, the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed bill said.

