Army To Conduct Recruitment Rally At Hisar From February 20

ARO Hisar will be held from February 20 to March 13.

The Army Recruitment Office, Hisar will hold a recruitment rally from February 20 to March 13. The rally will be held for candidates from Sirsa, Jind, Fatehabad and Hisar districts. The rally will be held at Hisar Cantt.

The recruitment will be done for soldier (general recruitment), soldier (clerk, store keeper, technical) and soldier (tradesman) category.

सेना भर्ती कार्यालय,हिसार द्वारा आगामी 20 फरवरी से 13 मार्च 2021 तक हिसार कैंट में सिरसा,जींद,फतेहाबाद व हिसार जिलों के उम्मीदवारों के लिए भर्ती का आयोजन किया जाएगा। सैनिक (जनरल भर्ती), सैनिक (लिपिक, स्टोर कीपर, तकनीकी) और सैनिक (ट्रेडसमैन) श्रेणी के लिए भर्ती की जाएगी। @cmohry — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) January 28, 2021

Candidates have to carry admit card and twenty copies of unattested passport size colour photographs developed on good quality photographic paper in white background not more than three months old to the rally site along with relevant certificates.

"Recruitment into the army is a free service. Candidates are advised not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerized and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to be beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage," the Army has said in the job notification.

Candidates will be intimated about the common entrance exam at the rally site. Admit cards for the exam will be issued to candidates on the same day of the rally.

