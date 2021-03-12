Army Recruitment Rally In Trivandrum Concludes; 55,300 Candidates Participated

Army recruitment rally at Trivandrum has concluded today.

Army recruitment rally in Trivandrum has concluded today. "Over 55,300 candidates participated in the rally which started on February 26," the Indian Army has said.

"Combined Army Recruitment Rally concluded today. 55300 candidates attended the rally& those who found fit in physical & medical category have to appear in a written test in the month of April 2021. The Rally at Greenfield Stadium Trivandrum started on 26th Feb 2021." Spokesperson Defence, Trivandrum has tweeted.

Combined Army Recruitment Rally concluded today.

55300 candidates attended the rally& those who found fit in physical & medical category have to appear in a written test in the month of April 2021.

The Rally at Greenfield Stadium Trivandrum started on 26th Feb 2021.#IndianArmypic.twitter.com/ToCCy9egbx — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) March 12, 2021

Details of the venue, location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through admit cards.

The army will hold another recruitment rally at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana from May 3. The rally is being held for male candidates of districts Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat for selection to Soldier General Duty and Soldier Clerk/SKT post. Interested candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the website of Join Indian Army till April 17.

For the recruitment rally in Rohtak, candidates who have completed Class 10th and have secured 45% marks in aggregate and 33% marks in each subject are eligible for Soldier General Duty post. Candidates who have completed 10+2 exam with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% marks in each subject are eligible for Soldier clerk post. For this post, securing 50% in English and Maths or Accounts or Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.