APSET 2018 Notification Released

Important Points For Applicants
- The last date to apply is 2 May 2018
- Candidates shall have to submit their applications at apset.net.in
- Registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 (Rs. 800/- (for B.C. category) and Rs. 500/- (for SC/ST/PH/VH category)). Fees must be paid through credit card or debit card or net banking.
- Exam will be held at Visakhapatnam, Rajamundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.
- There will be no negative marking.
- The exam will comprise of two papers: Paper 1 will consist of 50 objective type questions to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate; Paper 2 will carry 100 subject specific objective questions
- APSET will be bilingual
