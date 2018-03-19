APSET 2018 Notification Released

Official notification for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) has been released. The exam will be conducted by Andhra University on 1 July 2018.

March 19, 2018
Official notification for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) has been released. The exam will be conducted by Andhra University on 1 July 2018. Registration for the exam will begin on 26 March. The exam is held for recruitment and promotions of Lectures/Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges as per the University Grant Commission Regulations for the year 2018. The exam will be conducted in 31 subjects. 'The syllabus prescribed by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I and Paper-II without negative marks be adopted for APSET. The Paper II & III are merged to become Paper-II,' reads the official update.

Important Points For Applicants
  • The last date to apply is 2 May 2018
  • Candidates shall have to submit their applications at apset.net.in
  • Registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 (Rs. 800/- (for B.C. category) and Rs. 500/- (for SC/ST/PH/VH category)). Fees must be paid through credit card or debit card or net banking.
  • Exam will be held at Visakhapatnam, Rajamundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.
  • There will be no negative marking.
  • The exam will comprise of two papers: Paper 1 will consist of 50 objective type questions to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate; Paper 2 will carry 100 subject specific objective questions
  • APSET will be bilingual

