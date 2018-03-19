APSET 2018 Notification Released Official notification for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) has been released. The exam will be conducted by Andhra University on 1 July 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT APSET 2018: Know How to apply, notification, exam date, pattern, other details New Delhi: Official notification for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) has been released. The exam will be conducted by Andhra University on 1 July 2018. Registration for the exam will begin on 26 March. The exam is held for recruitment and promotions of Lectures/Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges as per the University Grant Commission Regulations for the year 2018. The exam will be conducted in 31 subjects. 'The syllabus prescribed by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I and Paper-II without negative marks be adopted for APSET. The Paper II & III are merged to become Paper-II,' reads the official update.



Important Points For Applicants The last date to apply is 2 May 2018

Candidates shall have to submit their applications at apset.net.in

Registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 (Rs. 800/- (for B.C. category) and Rs. 500/- (for SC/ST/PH/VH category)). Fees must be paid through credit card or debit card or net banking.

Exam will be held at Visakhapatnam, Rajamundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.

There will be no negative marking.

The exam will comprise of two papers: Paper 1 will consist of 50 objective type questions to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate; Paper 2 will carry 100 subject specific objective questions

APSET will be bilingual

