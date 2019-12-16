Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Postpones Recruitment Exams

156 posts of Assistant Engineer and 307 posts of Junior Engineer have been notified by APSC.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed exams and interviews for few recruitment. The screening test for Assistant Engineer (Civil) scheduled to be held on December 22 has been postponed. Likewise, the interview for Lecturer post in IFIC (in-service education) scheduled to be held from December 20 to December 30, has been postponed as well. "Fresh dates will be announced in due course of time," reads the notice released by the Commission regarding the postponement of the exams.

Meanwhile, another recruitment under the Commission is underway. APSC had notified Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer in Civil discipline under Public Works Department in November. The application process for the recruitment is still active. Candidates can submit the application till December 21 at the official website of the Commission at apsc.nic.in.

A total of 156 posts of Assistant Engineer and 307 posts of Junior Engineer have been notified by the Commission. Candidates with Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering and Diploma in Civil Engineering are eligible for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts, respectively.

Click here for more Jobs News