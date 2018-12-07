Air India Express Limited Notifies Cabin Crew (Trainee) Recruitment; 86 Vacancies

Air India Express Limited Recruitment For 86 Trainee Cabin Crew Posts

Air India Express Limited has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates for cabin crew (trainee) post. While the upper age limit for the recruitment is 22 years, candidates who have degree/ diploma in hotel management and catering technology will also be given preference by the recruiting body. Preference will also be given to those who have flying experience as cabin crew and those who have successfully completed FirstAid Course. A total of 86 posts are available for recruitment. Candidates can apply at the official website airindiaexpress.in.

Air India Express Limited is the low cost arm of the Air India headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. It was launched as a low cost carrier in April 2005 and connects 118 city pairs.

Applications have also been invited from Non Type Rated Experienced Pilots for B 737 NG Aircraft for the post of Trainee Captain. Click here for details on the eligibility criteria.

Candidates will be selected through personal interview, simulator flight proficiency test, pre-employment medical exam and after background verification. Out stationed candidates shall be provided with hotel accommodation during the selection process. Candidates have to email the application form and the relevant documents with subject line "Non - Type Rated Experienced Pilots for B737- Your Name." The interview date will be intimated to shortlisted candidates.

