Air India Express Limited Announces Jobs For Female Cabin Crew

Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2019 For 51 Cabin Crew

Air India Express Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, has announced to fill up 51 female cabin crew posts. This recruitment drive is only for female Cabin Crew. Air India Express Limited will conduct the walk in interview on July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm. The interview will be held at The Gateway Hotel, Calicut, Pt Usha road, Calicut, Pin - 673032. Candidates interested to join Air India Express as cabin crew need to fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria required for the post.

Job Notification

Candidates need to have cleared 10+2 from a recognized Board/ University. The maximum age limit is 27 years (as on July 1). Age limit is relaxable upto 5 years in case of SC/ST and 3 years in case of OBC categories.

In addition to the eligibility criteria, candidates also need to have minimum one year experience as Cabin Crew in B737 NG/ MAX Fleet (from the date of release for solo flying). SEP Training endorsement should be either current or expiry of its validity should not be more than 1 Year.

"Should be fluent in English and Hindi and one or more Indian languages. Preference will be given to those proficient in Malayalam," reads the notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GDPAT and pre-employment medical examination/ previous employment references.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability