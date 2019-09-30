AIIMS Releases Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam Result

AIIMS has released Nursing Officer recruitment exam result on aiimsexams.org

AIIMS has released the result for Nursing Officer recruitment exam which was conducted on September 15, 2019. The recruitment process was conducted for 503 vacancies with AIIMS, New Delhi, and 852 vacancies which were available with 4 Central Government Hospitals in New Delhi. AIIMS has released the roll numbers, ranks, and marks scored by candidates who have been selected after the recruitment exam.

Candidates can check their selection status from the official AIIMS website, 'aiimsexams.org'. No interview will be conducted for Nursing Officer post.

AIIMS has released the list for candidates selected for empanelment with AIIMS and with the 4 other hospitals separately.

In case of the 4 Central Government Hospitals - Safdarjung Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital - seats have been allotted as per the candidate's preference.

Those candidates who had not filled the hospital choice in response to above mentioned Advertisement at the time of filling choice option, or have filled insufficient choices that are not available at that merit, were allocated hospitals in which the vacancy available at that merit.

Candidates who have qualified in both Central Government Hospitals and in AIIMS, New Delhi are free to choose and accept the offer of either Hospital subject to verification of certificates and eligibility.

