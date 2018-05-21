Jammu And Kashmir Police To Procure Modern Equipment For Security Operations The police department earlier floated tenders for procuring micro unmanned aerial vehicles fitted with night vision equipment for security, surveillance and detection operations in the state.

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police will procure various modern equipment such as under vehicle surveillance systems, deep search metal detectors and explosive detectors for security-related operations in the state.



The police department earlier floated tenders for procuring micro unmanned aerial vehicles fitted with night vision equipment for security, surveillance and detection operations in the state.



"We have invited tenders from original manufacturers or authorised dealers for supply of under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS), deep search metal detector (DSMD) and explosive detector (ED)," Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Mubassir Latifi said.



Senior police officials said that there was a need to have these equipment for security drills including anti-militant operations, particularly in Kashmir Valley, in view of increasing militancy-related incidents.



The department will procure six UVSSs, 30 DSMDs and 10 EDs. The move is part of Director General of Police S P Vaid's focus on better equipping the force and improving its infrastructure, the officials said.





