Government Schools In Jammu And Kashmir Get Legal Literacy Clubs

The move aims to educate and empower students about the legal rights. (Representational)

Two legal literacy clubs were inaugurated in the government schools of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district today to educate students about the legal rights, the official said.

Under the supervision of Principal district and sessions Judge K S Parihar, the clubs were inaugurated at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School and Government Model Boys, Higher Secondary School at Udhampur, he said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Balbir Lal Jaswal inaugurated the clubs, formed under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, with an aim to educate and empower students about the legal rights and give them a medium to highlight their grievances.

Retainer lawyers Brijesh Kumar and Pankaj Mangotra were also present on the occasion.