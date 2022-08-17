6 Of Family Found Dead At Home In Jammu: Report

The bodies have been taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu (Representational)

Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Jammu today, police said.

Those found dead were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, the police told Press Trust of India.

The bodies were found at the family's house in Jammu's Sidhra locality.

The bodies have been taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in the city, the police told news agency PTI.

Teams arrived at the location and are investigating the incident, the police said.

Further details are awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)