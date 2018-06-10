6,000 Schoolgirls In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District To Get Self-Defence Training The initiative is aimed at teaching girls up to the age of 18 years basic self-defence techniques in martial art forms of Taekwondo or Judo, the spokesperson added.

Share EMAIL PRINT A total of 200 girls studying in Classes 10th-12th will be trained at each venue. (Representational) Jammu: As many as 6,000 schoolgirls in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will be imparted self-defence training in a bid to empower them, an official spokesperson said yesterday.



A meticulous action plan, involving different stakeholders, has been finalised by the deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal, to impart self-defence training to schoolgirls, he said.



The initiative is aimed at teaching girls up to the age of 18 years basic self-defence techniques in martial art forms of Taekwondo or Judo, the spokesperson added.



The schoolgirls will be imparted training at 30 different venues, two in each education zone, in the current financial year, he said.



A total of 200 schoolgirls studying in Classes 10th-12th will be trained at each venue.



An amount of Rs 13 lakh, which includes transportation and refreshment charges for the participants, has been earmarked for the programme under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), the spokesperson said.



Apart from the training, the initiative will also make the girls aware of the various types of crimes against them and their legal entitlements, Mr Iqbal said.



As many as 6,000 schoolgirls in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will be imparted self-defence training in a bid to empower them, an official spokesperson said yesterday.A meticulous action plan, involving different stakeholders, has been finalised by the deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal, to impart self-defence training to schoolgirls, he said.The initiative is aimed at teaching girls up to the age of 18 years basic self-defence techniques in martial art forms of Taekwondo or Judo, the spokesperson added.The schoolgirls will be imparted training at 30 different venues, two in each education zone, in the current financial year, he said.A total of 200 schoolgirls studying in Classes 10th-12th will be trained at each venue. An amount of Rs 13 lakh, which includes transportation and refreshment charges for the participants, has been earmarked for the programme under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), the spokesperson said.Apart from the training, the initiative will also make the girls aware of the various types of crimes against them and their legal entitlements, Mr Iqbal said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter