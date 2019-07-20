3 Of Family Among 4 Killed As SUV Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

The SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-ft-deep gorge in J&K. (Representational)

Four persons including three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured on Saturday after their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-ft-deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred near Binjoni area of Senabati when the SUV occupants were returning from Sharvadhar Yatra (Pogal Paristan), a police official said.

While Surjeet Singh (50) and his wife Koshalia Devi died on the spot, their daughter Neelam Devi (20) and another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said.

The condition of two others is stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

A mud house also suffered extensive damages after the SUV hit it while rolling down, but the inmates escaped unhurt, the official said.

