Heroin Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized By Revenue Intelligence Officials In Jammu

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 1.8 kg of high-grade Heroin valued at around Rs 9 crore

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs 9 crore from them on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district Saturday, officials said.

On the basis of a tip-off, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted an SUV at Ban Toll Plaza on the highway near Nagrota, they said.

During the search, they seized 1.8 kg of high-grade heroin valued at around Rs nine crore in the international market, the officials said.

The narcotics were concealed in a specially designed cavity in the dashboard near steering wheel of the SUV, they said, adding two Kashmir-based smugglers were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

A case was registered against them, they said, adding further investigation is on.

In another such case, police arrested a narcotic smuggler, Mohammad Sadiq, and recovered 120 grams of heroin from his car at Gandhi Nagar area in Jammu city on Friday, they said.

A case was registered against Sadiq and investigation is on, they added.