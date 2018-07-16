2 Amarnath Pilgrims Arrested For Carrying The Remains Of Friend On A Bike

The two men had placed the body on the motorcycle between the rider and pillion rider. (Representational)

Two Amarnath pilgrims were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir''s Ramban district on Monday while they were transporting the body of their dead friend on a motorcycle without informing the police.

"These two persons were carrying the body of their friend Balkar Singh to Tarn Taran in Punjab. They said Balkar Singh died while on way home," a police officer said in the winter capital Jammu.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem.

The two friends had placed the body on the motorcycle between the rider and pillion rider.