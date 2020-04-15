Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over Rising Coronavirus Cases In Jaipur

Ashok Gehlot said he is quite confident about defeating coronavirus (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in Jaipur's Ramganj area and appealed to people to come forward to test for any possible infection without fear.

"I appeal to everyone in Jaipur to please come forward for the corona test and do not be afraid. Many of the corona virus infected patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals," Mr Gehlot said in a tweet along with a short video message.

I am fully confident that we r capable enough to defeat corona.

I say this because of my belief in our doctors,health workers,sanitation workers,police & administrative officials,who hv bn working tirelessly saving lives. Thank all heartily for their dedication & selfless service pic.twitter.com/7EUJke13gh — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 15, 2020

He said the state government has provided all facilities in hospitals for treatment. Peoole can call the helpline numbers and the government is committed to take care of everyone's health and save lives.

"We are quite confident that we are capable of defeating corona. I am saying this because I have full faith in my doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and administrative officials who are trying to save lives of people without any relaxation. My heartfelt thanks to them for their dedication and selfless service," he added.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said all workers of the state government and Congress party are working under the guidance of the chief minister to neutralise the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Pandey appealed to people to maintain a "supportive atmosphere" and follow the lockdown rules to win the battle with coronavirus.